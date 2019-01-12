BROOKLYN / OREGON—Patricia Joan “Patti” Maye, age 57, died of a sudden illness on Dec. 18, 2018.
Patti was a treasured member of the leadership team at the Coventry Village retirement community in Madison, where she served as director of the Bridge to Rediscovery memory care program. She also loved spending time in nature and was known for her skill in breeding and training Chesapeake Bay retrievers. She cultivated a close circle of friends through her love of fun and many acts of kindness. She will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor, sweetness and light.
Patti is survived and will be deeply missed by six siblings, including Molly, Jeanne, Kathleen, Monica, and John; four nieces, four nephews; two great-nieces, two great-nephews; and her adoring dog, Max. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lenny; her cherished twin, Pamela; and her dear parents and grandparents.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association Southern Wisconsin Chapter or to the National Parks Foundation.
A celebration of Patti’s life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515