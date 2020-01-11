May, Richard G. “Dick”

MINERAL POINT - Richard G. “Dick” May, age 85, of Mineral Point, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Upland Hills Heath in Dodgeville. Richard was born on May 15, 1934, to George and Elizabeth (Schweitzer) May at home on the farm. He graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1952. He was an Army Veteran. When he returned home from the service, he decided to continue farming with his family on the family farm of three generations. He was a member of Ss. Mary & Paul’s Catholic Church, third degree member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter 2854, Mineral Point American Legion Post 170, D.A.V. and VFW. On June 27, 1964, he married Rosalie Armstrong at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, Wis. They were married 55 years and blessed with three children, Kevin (Kris) May, Katrina (Dan) Goninen, Kerry May (deceased); six grandchildren, Chelsea, Jordan, and Haley May, Jay (Jenny) Goninen, Justin (Catie) Goninen and Lyndsay (Greg) Brecka; five great-grandchildren, Hudson, Grady, Iyla, Beau and Parker; and his sister, Alice Copper. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Kerry; brothers, Joe and Don May; sister, Rose and Harry Spray; brother-in-law, Denny Copper; and his nephew, Brian Spray. Dick’s passion for farming was so strong he talked about “his cows” until his last days. Dick and Rosalie enjoyed socializing with their friends. They attended so many movies, bus trips, eating out and music events. Dick loved watching the grandchildren in their school activities and being with them. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at 12 noon at Ss. MARY & PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH in Mineral Point. Fr. Tafadzwa Kushamba will officiate. Military Graveside Rites will be accorded by the Mineral Point American Legion Post 170 at St. Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Monday from 9 a.m. until 11:50 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mineral Point Opera House or the Mineral Point Rescue Squad.