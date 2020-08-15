May, Patricia A.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MIDDLETON – Patricia A. May, age 54, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at her home. She was born on Feb. 22, 1966, in Madison, the daughter of Billy and Anna (Meier) May.

Pat didn't let her disability get her down. She volunteered at the Middleton Senior Center for 20 years, where she received numerous awards for her volunteer work. Pat enjoyed drawing, crocheting, stamping, doing puzzle books, reading crime mysteries and writing poetry. A poem from Pat:

"I could easily get depressed and say woe is me. Why'd I have to be this way? But I don't ever let myself get that way. I just keep going every day."

Patricia was a beloved daughter of Billy and Ann (Meier) May; dearest sister of Michael (Cindy) May, Mary May (Terry), Peggy (Stephen) Beaver and Denise May; and loving aunt to Christian, Amanda, Sarah, Nicole, Elyse and Ella. She is survived and cherished by many relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank Pat's primary caregiver, Bobbi Nieson. She wasn't just her caregiver, she was a friend to Pat and the May family. Private family services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761

