May, Ardell M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STOUGHTON - Ardell M. May, age 82, passed away at home on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Stoughton, Wis. Ardell was born on July 1, 1938, to Eva (King) and Ole Moen in Cornell, Wis. She graduated from Cornell High School and attended the UW-Madison and UW-Eau Claire. She worked for Western Electric Company in Eau Claire, the office of Wolff Kubly, Hirsig on the Square, The Stone Fence and Madsen Construction Company. On Sept. 22, 1990, Ardell was married to Gordon E. May at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.

Ardell was a member of and a volunteer at Bethel Lutheran Church, and a former member of Cherokee Country Club and Stoughton Country Club. She treasured her many friendships made through golf, her working days and everyday connections.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon; son, Michael (Jennifer) Hotchkiss of Naples, Fla.; daughter, Renee (Michael) Johnson Burnsville, Minn.; grandchildren, Madison, Makenzie Hotchkiss, Zachary, Brieana Miller; her extended family (Gordon's children), Mary Jo (Dan) Davis, Marcia Tarrant, Michael (Lisa) May, Margy May of Stoughton, Margie May of Madison; grandchildren, Betsy (Matt) Towns, Mari Davis, Ed, Justin Blumenthal; great-grandchildren, Malcolm, Noah Towns and Lydia Davis. She is also survived by brothers, Daryl (Margaret) of Columbia, Mo., Larry (Barbara) of Vienna, Va.; and sister-in-law, Beverly Moen; five nieces, three nephews and their children.