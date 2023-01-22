Apr. 25, 1923 – Jan. 19, 2023

MADISON — Maxine Moore, age 99, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on April 25, 1923, in Soldiers Grove, Wis., the daughter of Arthur and Galena (Lewis) Nelson.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

A full obituary will be published in the Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, Wisconsin State Journal. It also may be viewed and online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

