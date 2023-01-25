April 25, 1923 – Jan. 19, 2023

MADISON—Maxine Moore, age 99, of Madison passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born on April 25, 1923, in Soldiers Grove, Wis., the daughter of Arthur and Galena (Lewis) Nelson. After graduating from Soldiers Grove High School she moved to Madison where she met and married her husband, Bob. They were together for 57 years.After getting her associate degree in Accounting from MATC, Maxine went to work at CUNA Mutual Group. She began her career in 1958 in the International Accounting Department and stayed there for the next 27 years. Who does that anymore?

Maxine enjoyed golfing and was an active member of Midvale Heights Womens Golf League playing at Glenway for over 25 years. Maxine also enjoyed playing cards especially Euchre and Spite and Malice. She was an excellent seamstress making most of her daughters’ dresses. She even made our coats! She loved to travel especially to her home country, Norway, to visit her Bergen family. Maxine spent the winter months at her home in Bradenton, Fla. She had wonderful friends to share times with both here and in Florida.

We are feeling blessed that we had such a wonderful woman as our mother and best friend for as many years as you were with us. Words cannot express our gratefulness to you, our love for you and our sorrow. Rest in peace, Mom.

Maxine is survived by her daughters, Connie (Bernie) Wedig and Katherine Moore; grandchildren, Troy (Kathleen), Chad (Kris) and James (Amanda) Worrall, Melissa (Blaine) Hubbuch, Chris Moore and Kim (Christopher) Meister; great-grandchildren, Autumn (Luke), Andrew, Madison, Abby, Marisa, Nicolas, Elias, Benjamin, Abigail, Samantha and Cassandra; and great-great-granddaughter, Adeline Rose. She is also survived by a special nephew, Mike (Rose) Gullotti; and many other relatives and friends. Maxine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sons, Jerome Moore and Brandon Wedig; and five siblings.

A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, Wis., at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 605 Spruce St., Madison, WI 53715 or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

The presence of her absence is everywhere. -Edna St. Vincent Millay

