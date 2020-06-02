Maxfield, Nancy “Kathy” (Moore)

Maxfield, Nancy “Kathy” (Moore)

{{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE - Nancy “Kathy” (Moore) Maxfield, age 77, passed away May 29, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, Madison, Wis. Kathy was born to Hugh and Maybelle Moore on Aug. 1, 1942. She graduated from Madison West High School and UW-Madison. She married Fredric “Rick” Maxfield on June 27, 1964. Kathy is survived by her husband; daughters, Jennifer (Tom) Smith, Barbara (Kris) Maxfield; sister, Mary (Dave) McKeith; sister-in-law, Mary (Dean) Roney; brother-in-law, Jack (Mona) Maxfield; grandchildren, Rachel, Maggie, Jake, Justin; great-grandchildren, Stella and Everleigh; nieces, Michelle, Janice, Emma, Megan, Carla, Erica; and nephews, Colin and Jack Jr.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Maxfield as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics