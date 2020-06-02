Maxfield, Nancy “Kathy” (Moore)

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

SUN PRAIRIE - Nancy “Kathy” (Moore) Maxfield, age 77, passed away May 29, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare, Madison, Wis. Kathy was born to Hugh and Maybelle Moore on Aug. 1, 1942. She graduated from Madison West High School and UW-Madison. She married Fredric “Rick” Maxfield on June 27, 1964. Kathy is survived by her husband; daughters, Jennifer (Tom) Smith, Barbara (Kris) Maxfield; sister, Mary (Dave) McKeith; sister-in-law, Mary (Dean) Roney; brother-in-law, Jack (Mona) Maxfield; grandchildren, Rachel, Maggie, Jake, Justin; great-grandchildren, Stella and Everleigh; nieces, Michelle, Janice, Emma, Megan, Carla, Erica; and nephews, Colin and Jack Jr.