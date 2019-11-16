STOUGHTON - Sandra J. (Harried) Maves was born to Maynard L., Sr. and Gladys L. (Onsrud) Harried on Nov. 3, 1949, and passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

She leaves behind her husband, Richard of 49 years; daughters, Amber M. and Stacey R. Maves (Bill Wilkening); grandchildren, Olivia and Gretta; her sister, Linda (Harried) Aaberg; niece, Suzanne Aaberg; and two special nephews, Jeremy and Keith Michel. Preceding Sandra in death were her parents; and a brother, Maynard L. Harried, Jr.

According to her wishes, no services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in her name. Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.

