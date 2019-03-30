MADISON - Susan C. (Rhyner) Mauritz, age 74, passed away on March 27, 2019. She was born in Oshkosh, Aug. 17, 1944, to Russell and Doris (Noel) Rhyner. She graduated from Oshkosh West High School in 1962, and attended UW-Oshkosh. Susan married John Mauritz on June 17, 1967.
Sue will be remembered for her sense of humor all through her long fight with lymphoma cancer. She called this last journey as "Susie's Last Big Adventure."
Sue retired from the UW Memorial Library after 34 years and was a volunteer at the American Folklore Theater in Door County, and a bell ringer for the Salvation Army. She loved to go antiquing and followed in her Mom's footsteps as an avid Chicago Cub fan, and loved traveling in the USA and Europe. Her real passion was traveling on trains and made trips both East and West on Amtrak and has ridden many historical trains. She also loved going to Door County and spending many summers at their summer place.
Sue is survived by her husband, John Mauritz; her German stepson, Gerald (Inge) Supljika and family; her brother-in-law, Albert Schnyder; sister-in-law, Marie (Tony) Kusy; nieces, Kathy Bidwell and Anne (Bert) Long; and nephews, Robert (Melissa) Schnyder, Scott (Molly) Nigl and Anton (Kristin) Kusy. She is also survived by great-nieces and nephews, Aaron and Alyssa Bidwell, Matthew and Eric Nigl, and Claire and Bennett Long; and her life-long friend, Pamilla Burr of Oshkosh. She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister, Jackie Schnyder.
A celebration of life will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Sue would like to thank Dr. James Bigham, the UW Carbone Cancer Center, especially Dr. Chris Fletcher and his nurse, Betsy, as well as all the people at Agrace HospiceCare.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the UW Carbone Cancer Center or the Dane County Humane Society. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.