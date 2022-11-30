 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Maurie W. Peterson

Dec. 3, 1937 – Nov. 26, 2022

MADISON — Maurie W. Peterson, age 84, of McFarland, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Nov. 26, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at ROSELAWN MEMORIAL PARK CHAPEL, 401 Femrite Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Visitation will be held at the chapel from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

A full obituary can be viewed and online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420

