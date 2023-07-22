Maurice Goodman III

Oct. 23, 1928 – July 13, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA - Maurice Goodman III, passed away on July 13, 2023, at the VA Hospital in Los Angeles, CA, at the age of 94. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on October 23, 1928, to Maurice Goodman II and Emma Lynch. Maurie graduated from Portage High School in 1946 and was inducted to the Portage High School Hall of Fame in 2005.

After high school, he attended Carroll College and then served in the Army for two years in Korea.

Around 1950, he moved to California, arriving broke and started working as a dishwasher for the Clock Restaurant Chain and eventually becoming General Manager for their 18 restaurants. He next worked for General Tire Company in Hollywood and became their number one salesman and in the process met many Movie and TV stars like George Raft, Fred Astaire, Jerry Lewis, etc. He also started writing short stories and TV scripts.

In 1973, he received an Emmy nomination for an Ironside script called "Two Hundred Large". He also worked as a Private Investigator for Connie Stevens, Robert Middleton and other stars. In 1963, he started working for NBC in the Broadcast Standards Department – became Director in 1978 and Vice President in 1981. After he retired from NBC, he worked in Broadcasting Standards for FOX Studios.

Maurie is survived by his wife, Yvonne; and two daughters: Daniell and Leslie; a brother, Robert (Bobbie); nephews: Paul Goodman (Janet) and David Wilson (Sharon); a niece, Julie Webster; Bobbie's children: Tim (Shanna) Herrick, Heather (Kyle) Robbins and Rebecca Herrick. Maurie was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Sally Goodman Kirtland.

A Celebration of Life will be held in California on August 20, 2023.

Memorials may be made to the Portage Elks Club, in which Maurie was a member of for 74 years.