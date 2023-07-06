Maurice Clifford "Cliff" Nelson

Oct. 25, 1932 - June 28, 2023

DALLAS, TX - Maurice Clifford "Cliff" Nelson, 90, left this world peacefully on June 28, 2023.

Cliff was born on October 25, 1932, in Manistique, MI, to Mauritz Clifford Nelson and Ella Olive (Anderson) Nelson – an only son among three sisters.

Cliff's parents were first-generation Americans, and Cliff actually lived with his maternal grandparents through kindergarten, learning Swedish as his first language. His family moved briefly to Walhalla, ND, before settling in Baraboo, WI. Growing up, Cliff had a large group of friends with whom he played a little football, a lot of golf, and saxophone in the Baraboo High School band.

Cliff earned his Bachelor's degree in Marketing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and married his fellow Baraboo native Barbara Krumm on June 23, 1956. Once Cliff completed his MBA, he enjoyed a long career that took him around the world and his family across the country, finally settling in Dallas, TX. He and Barb spent 45 years together in their north Dallas home, which Cliff dearly loved.

Cliff will be remembered for myriad wonderful qualities: his gentility, humility, kindness, courtesy, and integrity; his extreme love for animals, his country, the Wisconsin Badgers, the Green Bay Packers (he was a shareholder), and sweets; his creative eye, mischievous nature, and wisecracking sense of humor. Cliff was a quiet, Midwestern, salt-of-the-earth man who was an exceptional provider for his family, and leaves them with a legacy of love, devotion, and gratitude for how blessed, lucky, and long his life was.

Cliff is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children: Cindy Nelson of Justin, TX, Greg (Laurie) Nelson of Fort Myers, FL, and Kristen (Hank) Card of Austin, TX; his grandchildren: Rachel and William Card; his sisters: Marilyn Quale, Patricia Hageman, and Karen (Gene) Putz; niece, Barbara Daily; and many other cherished nieces and nephews; and his constant companion for the past several years, his dog, Boo.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church (orlcs.com), St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org), or an animal rescue organization of your choice.