CROSS PLAINS - Clara Maurer, age 106, of Cross Plains, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born to Nels and Sophie (Evenson) Eikland on Jan. 12, 1913, in Alberta, Canada, and became a U.S. citizen on Feb. 10, 1944. Clara married Ernest Maurer on May 26, 1937, in Deerfield, Wis.
Clara is survived by her son, Thomas Maurer and daughter, Elizabeth Glaaser; grandchildren, Tom Glaaser, Derek (Jen) Glaaser, Ian (Sheila) Glaaser, and Kara Glaaser; great-grandchildren, Johanna, Jared, Clara, Matthew, and Josie Glaaser; and many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ernest W. Maurer; brothers, Oscar and Henry; sisters, Marie, Inga, Nora, Mabel, and Minnie; and son-in-law, Johan Glaaser.
Clara was the ultimate homemaker, famous for her apple pies, and beautiful quilts. She was a longstanding member of West Middleton Lutheran Church and active with the quilters group for over 40 years. Always concerned about the welfare of others, Clara was selfless. A treasured role model, she will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
A memorial service will be held at WEST MIDDLETON LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3763 Pioneer Rd., Verona, at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, with Rev. Connie Matye presiding. Visitation will be held at church from 10 a.m. until the start of the service on Tuesday.
Memorials, in Clara’s name, may be made to West Middleton Lutheran Church.
