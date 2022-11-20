Aug. 14, 1931 – Nov. 13, 2022

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. — We mournfully announce the passing of Maureen Saunders, 91, of Green Valley, Ariz. Maureen passed away on November 13, 2022, quietly in her retirement home.

Maureen was born to Leonard and Helen Saunders on August 14, 1931, in Madison, Wis. Throughout her career, Maureen dedicated her life to healthcare in Madison, where she supported Dr. Washburn at the Odana Clinic and admissions at Meriter Hospital.

While Maureen never married, she lived a full and vibrant life supported by her brother and sister-in-law, Patrick and Joanne Saunders of Barrington, Ill., and their children. Upon retirement in Green Valley, Maureen met her life partner Ken Johnson. For over 15 years, she dedicated her life to Ken and his family.

Through Maureen’s compassion, generosity and humor, she touched many lives and left smiles. Maureen will lay to rest at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Madison, Wis. Her family and friends will miss Maureen dearly.