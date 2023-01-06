March 13, 1948 – Jan. 3, 2023

DEFOREST — Maureen E. Turner, age 74, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg.

She was born in Dodgeville, Wis., on March 13, 1948, the daughter of Leo and Elizabeth (McCarthy) Shields. Maureen graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Lakeland College and married Charles Turner. She enjoyed gardening and baking and loved to take walks every day with her husband Charlie. Maureen was a devout Catholic. She would involve herself in church activities especially at St. Olaf Catholic Church where she was a member. Family was extremely important to her. She loved her family and enjoyed planning large gatherings for holidays or parties.

Maureen is survived by her husband, Charlie; her children: Tracy (Margo) Turner, Bethany (Scott) Hughes, Alecia (Chad) Borenz, and Matthew Turner; grandchildren: Alexandra, Maya, Emma, Sawyer, Clara, Campbell, Aidan, Grace, and Madison; great-grandchild, Kennedy; siblings: Sandra Emory, Kaye (Sid) Miller, Dennis (Joan) Shields, Jane Gardner, Mary (Dan) Halfman, and Jon (MJ) Shields; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Elizabeth; and her brother-in-law, Jeff Emory.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2023, at ST. OLAF CATHOLIC CHURCH, 623 Jefferson St., DeForest, with Fr. Jared Holzhuter presiding. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at St. Olaf Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Maureen’s name to Agrace Hospice.

