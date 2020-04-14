Matzinger, Dennis Lee

Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

EVANSVILLE - Dennis Lee Matzinger, age 53, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at home. He was born on Nov.1, 1966 in Monroe, the son of Curtney Ernst and Ida Charlotte (Schumacher) Matzinger. Dennis married Margaret "Sam" Strang on March 29, 2007 in Janesville, Wis. He served in the United States Army from 1984 to 1992.