BEAVER DAM - Alan Matuszeski, age 89, formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born on Nov. 2, 1929, to John and Josephine (Mann) Matuszeski and grew up on a farm near Randolph. Al was working at Metalfab when he met the love of his life, Madeline Farrell, a fifth grade teacher at the old Wilson School. His nickname in the National Guard was "Matty," and her nickname was "Maddy," so some of his friends started calling her Madge instead. They married on Aug. 15, 1959.
Al was an outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, and forestry. He was a longtime member of the Juneau Rod and Gun Club. Whether it was plumbing, electrical, roofing, ceramic tile, remodeling, refinishing, or old tractors, Al could fix or build just about anything. He measured things to within a sixteenth or thirty-second of an inch and was extremely patient and methodical in all he did. He and Madge enjoyed wine making, gardening, and playing cards. He played an excellent game of euchre and sheepshead.
Al didn't do well after Madge passed away in July 2017. He once commented that now he was "paddling his own canoe." Unfortunately, he spent some time going in circles.
Thank you to neighbors and friends, Jim and Joan Raether, Jim and Cheryl Koepsell, and Marty Weiss, for their assistance and concern. Al's quiet and gentle nature was at extreme odds with some of the personality changes experienced at the start of his Alzheimer's journey. The family would like to thank the staff at Sienna Meadows in Oregon, and the staff at Heartland Hospice for their patience, compassion and care.
Alan is survived by daughters, Ari and Noreen; and beloved granddaughter, Clarissa. It is a blessing to have Al and Madge together again and she is surely back at the bow of the canoe.
A private family service will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.