MADISON—Anne E. Matti, age 88, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2018, at McKinley Place in Cedarburg, Wis. She was born on Dec. 10, 1929, in Prairie du Chien, the daughter of Orley and Belva Chamberlain.
Anne is survived by her seven children, Susan (Phil) Schroeder, Steven Matti, Nancy (Steve) Irlbeck, Bill Matti, Jeff (Kit) Matti, Jennifer (Mike) Wirth and Christopher Matti; and grandchildren, Jesse (David), Emily (Dan), Allison (Joey), Bryan (Carly), Kevin (Maggie), Hannah, Nina, Anne, Madeline, James, Kesslyn, and Mason. She is also survived by four great-grandsons; sister, Adeline (George) Sutton; brother, Richard (Lora) Chamberlain; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaylord Matti; parents; brother, Orley; and sisters, Cleo, Gertrude and Evelyn.
A Celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at the CRESS CENTER, 6021 University Ave., Madison. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service, family and friends are invited to a meal at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Anne’s memory to a charity of your choosing. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
