Matthews, Timothy T.

MADISON - Madison - Timothy T. Matthews, age 91, of Madison, Wis., died Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on October 8, 1928, the son of John and Helen (Nachazel) Matthews. On Sept. 16, 1950, he married Helen Barger at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon, Wis. Tim proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict from 1952 to 1954. He was employed as an Engineer Technician with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Bridge Division, from 1951 to his retirement in 1990.

He is survived by his wife, two sons, Timothy J. Matthews of Madison, Gregory J. (Denise) Matthews M.D. of Mequon, Wis., and a daughter, Maria (Wayman) Lawrence of Madison. He is further survived by six grandchildren, Sophie Janus of Chicago, Ill., Desmond Lawrence of Minneapolis, Minn., Michael, Anna, and Sarah Matthews of Mequon, Wis. and Cody Matthews of Madison; his sister, Judith Miller of Michigan and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, John and Robert, sisters, Mary Wegner and Betty Fletcher, and his beloved grandson, Robert Leo Janus.