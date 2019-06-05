FENNIMORE-Gale E. Matthews, age 85, of Fennimore, WI, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019. She was born on October 5, 1933 the daughter of Joseph and Berneice (VanNatta) Matthews. Gale graduated from Platteville High School in 1950 and went on to marry Robert Sisley in 1951. Before her retirement in 1998, Gale worked as a seamstress, bookkeeper, waitress, and owned the Preston Pub. She was also employed as a Southwest Library worker and was a member of the Eastern Star for fifty years.
Gale is survived by her children, Suzanne M. (Daniel) Watters, and Gregory R. Sisley; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and a brother, David (Jacque) Matthews.
In addition to her parents, Gale was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Matthews.
In keeping with her wishes, there will be no formal services. A private family gathering will take place at a later date. The MARTIN SCHWARTZ FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY of Lancaster is entrusted with her services.
