July 3, 1983—Dec. 3, 2022

EVANSVILLE—On a chilly and windy December 3, 2022, our world lost a loving, caring and gregarious soul. After a month’s long challenge with a very rare and aggressive sarcoma, Matthew Schultz could go no further. With family around him he very peacefully left this world.

Matt was born on a very hot July 3, 1983, in Minneapolis, MN. He was the second of twin boys born to Don and Diane (Rilling) Schultz. For a long time, he and brother Dustin thought fireworks were part of their birthday celebration! From the beginning, he and Dustin were soulmates that provided laughter and challenges. Often, Dad would come home from work and be greeted with the question: “Do you want to know what our sons got into today?”

Matt’s early years were spent in northern and central Wisconsin. When he was ten years old, they moved to Oregon, WI, where he graduated from high school in 2002. While in high school he participated in football, cross country and track and field. Track was his real passion and he made it to the state championship his final year in the 100-meter race. He also helped set the school record in the 4x100 relay race that year. From high school he went on to compete at the University of LaCrosse where he became an All-American Athlete and was part of the D-3 National Championship team. He made many friends in high school and college that he kept in touch with throughout the years.

Matt’s life really became complete in December of 2013, when he met Crystal Reek. She and daughter, Avianna, became the focus and joy of his life. He loved being with them, doing things and exploring life with them. Matt and Crystal were married on June 29, 2019, on a beautiful sunny day atop a bluff overlooking the Wisconsin River. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter, Amya, on October 25, 2021. His devotion to Crystal, Avianna and Amya could never be surpassed and he will be missed immensely by them.

Matt is survived by the love of his life, Crystal; daughters: Avianna Rodriguez and Amya Schultz; father, Don Schultz; twin brother, Dustin Schultz; nephew, Keiden Schultz; father-in-law, Jesse Madrigal; mother-in-law, Rhonda Reek-Madigal; sisters-in-law: Brittany Reek and Amber Mountford. He is further survived by numerous nephews and nieces as well as other family and dear work friends, who were so supportive during his illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane Rilling-Schultz; and uncles: Jim and Tom Rilling.

Per Matt’s request no visitation will take place. A celebration of his life will be scheduled for the spring 2023.

Condolences and memorials may be sent to Crystal Schultz at 22 School St. Evansville, WI. Or to a charity of your choice in Matthews name.

True love always from Crystal, Avianna, Amya and your extended family. You will be missed.

