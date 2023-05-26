Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Feb. 7, 1976 - May 19, 2023

MADISON – Matthew D. Vesely, age 47, formerly of Portage, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at his home.

Matt was born on February 7, 1976, in Portage, the son of Randy and Diane (Lauterbach) Vesely.

He had lived and worked in Madison. Matt was a kind person with a big heart, often offering to help friends or even someone he may have just met.

He loved the outdoors and rarely passed up an opportunity to go fishing. Matt enjoyed his music and at one point he followed in his father's footsteps by playing the drums.

Matt enjoyed following the Bucks and Packers (even though his favorite team colors were the Seattle Seahawks). He will be deeply missed by all family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Diane (Tim) Bressers; his sister, Megan (Ishaka Bah) Vesely; his brothers: Devin (Kelley) Bressers and their son, Declan, Casey Schwanz and his daughter, Lucy; his step-mother, Dana Schwanz; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Randy H. Vesely, his brother, Randy R. Vesely, and his good friend, Don Robb.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Saddle Ridge Golf Course from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.