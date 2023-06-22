Matthew A. Brumm

June 22, 1993 - June 18, 2023

PORTAGE – Matthew A. Brumm, age 29, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 18, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

Matthew was born on June 22, 1993, in DuPage County, Winfield, IL, the son of Dean A. Brumm and Kathleen M. Egan Goldsmith. He graduated from Westfield High School.

He worked as a Manager at Festival Foods in Portage. Matt loved to bowl, golf and the Minnesota Vikings.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy (Mike) Goldsmith; father, Dean Brumm; brother, Steve; sisters: Brooklynn and Brittany Goldsmith; grandmother, Sheila (Gill) Johansson; aunts, uncles, cousins, many relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Romaine Santucci Egan, and James Brumm; his aunt, Patricia Trovato.

Visitation will be at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage on Sunday, June 25, 2023 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A private family funeral service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Portage Humane Society (https://cchswi.org), N7768 Industrial Road, Portage, WI.

The family encourages everyone to wear your favorite team gear or casual clothing in honor of Matt.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.