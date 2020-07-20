Matson, Lee Erven

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ARLINGTON — Lee Erven Matson, age 62, passed unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2020, in Arlington, Wis.

Lee was born Aug. 4, 1957, in Black River Falls, Wis., the son of Erven and Carol (Dolesy) Matson. He graduated from DeForest High School in 1976. Lee married Jill DeBoer on June 21, 1986, with whom he had two children. Lee worked for many, many years at ABS Global in DeForest. Lee lived a simple life. He loved being outside, hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle.

Lee is survived by the mother of his children, Jill Matson (Burmester) of Cottage Grove; daughter, Kathryn Matson of Madison; son, Wade (Sheila); and beloved grandsons, Loki and Oslo of Rio. Lee is further survived by a sister, Vickie; brother, Todd (Robin); and many nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by both of his parents and two brothers, Steven and Joel Matson.

Memorials may be made to the family by visiting supportful.com and searching for: In Lee's Memory.

