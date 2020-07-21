Matney, Daniel

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON — Daniel Matney died July 12, 2020, at UW Hospital. He was born Oct. 15, 1949 to Marjorie and Bernard Matney. He married Rosmond Fehrer on May 18, 1979. Dan retired from Suttle-Straus in 2005.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard.

He is survived by his wife, Roz; mother, Marjorie; sons, Mike (Shana) Matney and Marc (Melissa) Matney; grandchildren, London, Cobain and Emme; and two sisters, Rhonda Karow and Marcia Albright.

Thank you to the UW nurses and doctors in general care and ICU. You did all you could.

Private family services will be held.

Danny, I'll love and miss you every day of my life, until we are together again.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Verona Chapel 220 Enterprise Drive 608-845-6625

