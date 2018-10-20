BEAR VALLEY—Martin Kenneth Mathison, age 85, of Bear Valley, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. He will be laid to rest at a private inurnment at the Brown Church Cemetery, in Bear Valley.
He is preceded in death by wife, Dorothy (Conner) Mathison; son, Kenneth; stepdaughter, Debby (Sharp) Cox and brother Darwin.
The eldest son of Kenneth and Della (Parr) Mathison, Martin was born on July 4, 1933, graduated from East High School in Madison, and served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War from 1952-1956. His self-described “best years” were the 53 (1960-2013) spent with his beloved wife, Dorothy. He lived his convictions and followed his paternal grandmother’s admonition to always maintain “honesty, loyalty, courage, and the love of your own individual freedom.” He will be best remembered for triumphing over personal and professional adversities, prioritizing others’ care and well-being, and creating a legacy of public service and social justice.
He is survived by his children, Bruce (Margaret) Sharp, Wendy (Kaye Kangas) Mathison and Tina (Joe) Kohlman; grandchildren, Adriane (Craig) McIlwain, Christine (John) Lundseth, Amanda (Mike) Sinclair and Kayla Kohlman; sister-in-law, Margaret Clark; siblings, Jacqualin (Albert) Replogle, Karin (Joe) Harrell, Harlin (Sue), Mathison and Tobin (Sarah) Mathison; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
