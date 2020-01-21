Mathews, Kathleen Mary

MADISON — Kathleen Mary Mathews (Enders) passed into her eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home, with her family in Madison, Wis.
Kathleen “Kathy” was born to Harter and Marcella Enders on March 30, 1943, in Wabeno, Wis. Kathy graduated from UW-Oshkosh and was an elementary school teacher. Later, she worked at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in religious education. Her faith was very important to her and that faith and upbringing led to a lifetime of kindness and acceptance of every person she met. She was respected and loved by anyone who came in contact with her.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lamont “Matt” Mathews; their children, Tom Mathews (Leslie), Cheryl May (Tony), and Christine Ameigh (Garrett); their grandchildren, Samuel, Elizabeth, and James; her siblings, Mary Rothbauer (Don), Charles Enders (Carol), and Sue Wilson (Larry); brother-in-law, Jan Volk; sister -in-law, Valois Enders; and her granddog, Lady.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, William Joseph, James Harter, Ronald John, Carol Jean, and Adeline “Nancy.”
You have free articles remaining.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, with Fr. Robert Evenson presiding. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the mass. Kathy will be buried at the Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona, Wis. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Thank you in advance to the pallbearers: Charles Enders, Thomas Mathews, Tony May, Larry Wilson, Matt Wilson, Michael Schwartz, Garrett Ameigh, and Samuel May, and to the honorary pallbearers, Elizabeth and James May.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please consider a donation to Lustgarten for pancreatic cancer research at https://lustgarten.org/donate/.
The family offers sincere thanks to everyone at UW Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their genuine and compassionate services and care.
To view and sign this guestbook please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
2418 N Sherman Ave
608-249-8257