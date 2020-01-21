Mathews, Kathleen Mary

MADISON — Kathleen Mary Mathews (Enders) passed into her eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at home, with her family in Madison, Wis.

Kathleen “Kathy” was born to Harter and Marcella Enders on March 30, 1943, in Wabeno, Wis. Kathy graduated from UW-Oshkosh and was an elementary school teacher. Later, she worked at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in religious education. Her faith was very important to her and that faith and upbringing led to a lifetime of kindness and acceptance of every person she met. She was respected and loved by anyone who came in contact with her.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lamont “Matt” Mathews; their children, Tom Mathews (Leslie), Cheryl May (Tony), and Christine Ameigh (Garrett); their grandchildren, Samuel, Elizabeth, and James; her siblings, Mary Rothbauer (Don), Charles Enders (Carol), and Sue Wilson (Larry); brother-in-law, Jan Volk; sister -in-law, Valois Enders; and her granddog, Lady.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, William Joseph, James Harter, Ronald John, Carol Jean, and Adeline “Nancy.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}