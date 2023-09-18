Mathew Scott Waddell

April 26, 1972 - Aug. 29, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE - Mathew Scott Waddell, beloved son of Richard and Marla Waddell, passed away August 29, 2023 at UW Hospital. He was born and raised in Columbus, WI on April 26, 1972.

He was a talented carpenter by trade who leaves behind his son, Isaac; parents, Richard and Marla Waddell; brother, Brandon; nephew, Braydon; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who dearly loved him.

He was preceded in death by his longtime girlfriend Jenny Teppo and their beloved dog Harley; his paternal grandparents, Luke and Marie Waddell; aunt, Jana Weatherwax and his maternal grandparents, Marlin and Mary McCumber.

Mathew loved animals dearly. Donations can be made to Wisconsin Bound Dog Rescue (https://www.wbdr.org/how-you-can-help-1) in Mathew's name.

God bless all who knew Mathew and made an impact in his life.

Per Mathews request, there will be no service.