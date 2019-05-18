MADISON - Major General Raymond A. Matera, was the Adjutant General of Wisconsin. He was responsible for both the federal and state missions of the Wisconsin Army and Air National Guard. He passed away on Jan. 31, 2019.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, May 24, 2019, at RESURRECTION CATHOLIC CEMETERY, 2705 Regent St., Madison. A reception will follow at 3 p.m. at the BEST WESTERN PLUS INNTOWNER, 2424 University Ave., Madison.
The full obituary ran on Feb. 4, 2019. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.