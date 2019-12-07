WINDSOR—Gerald “Gary” Allen Massey, age 83, passed from this life on Nov. 21, 2019, after a long and determined battle with a variety of health issues. Gary’s life will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the VFW Post 8483, 5727 County Highway CV, near the Dane County Regional Airport. All are invited to pay their respects and share good stories and memories. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Massey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

