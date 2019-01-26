VERONA / PRAIRIE DU CHIEN - Marlys Marie Mason passed away peacefully Jan. 20, 2019, at the age of 87, at Noel Manor in Verona. She was born in Lone Elm, Kan., on Feb. 2, 1931, the daughter of Ralph Bynum and Frances Wilma Lewis. She attended the University of Kansas and obtained her nursing degree. After meeting her husband, James Mason, in San Diego, they returned to Wisconsin to settle in Bagley.
Marlys worked at several hospitals in the area, retiring as director of nursing at the Lancaster Nursing Home. In her free time, she and Jim enjoyed time spent on their houseboat while on the Mississippi River and also spent their winters in Florence, Ariz.
Marlys is survived by five children, daughter, Karla (Tom) Richgels from Verona, son, Tom Mason from Marquette, Iowa, daughter, Katherine Mason from Phoenix, Ariz., son, Harley (Heidi) Mason from New Hampshire, and son, James Mason from Phoenix, Ariz. Marlys is also survived by five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Ronald (Bev) Bynum of Topeka, Kan. She was preceded in death by her husband, James; and a sister-in-law, Mary Key.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at NOEL MANOR, 471 Prairie Way Blvd., in Verona. Marlys and her family were very grateful for the fine care she received at Noel Manor and the support she received from Agrace HospiceCare. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.