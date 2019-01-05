BROOKLYN—M. James Mason, age 81, of Brooklyn, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, surrounded by his family at the VA Hospital. He was born on Jan. 18, 1937, in Milwaukee, the son of Albert and Gertrude (Reiner) Mason. Jim proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Leonard F. Mason DD852 from 1954 to 1959. He married the love of his life, Sharon Muller, on Nov. 12, 1960, in Sun Prairie.
Jim accomplished many things in his life. He was a hard worker and most often had more than one job at a time. He spent several years as a lithographer, did carpentry work, tree trimming, and owned and operated a sport shop, where many young people often congregated. As a lifelong animal lover, he also worked for the State of Wisconsin taking care of animals in the animal science department. He was a volunteer firefighter with the Brooklyn Fire Department for 20 years, an avid fisherman and hunter, and above all he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at his cabin up north.
Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon; daughters, Deanna (Bobby) Gillett and Rebecca (David) Baertschi; son, Michael; grandchildren, Sarah (Levi) Cutler, Jesse (Rosie Baerwolf) Gillett, Brent Gillett, Ashley Baertschi, Aaron Gillett, Trevor Gillett, Leah (Jacob Engel) Baertschi, and Madeline Mason; five great-grandchildren; Madeline’s mother, Anne, and her family; his brother, David (Pam); nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law; and his grandparents.
A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, with Father Gary Wankerl presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.
Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org/donate, Community Work Services, www.cwsmadison.com, or the Dane County Humane Society, www.giveshelter.org. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the VA Hospital ICU, especially Heather, Patrick, Sarah, Leon, and so many others, for their compassionate care.
