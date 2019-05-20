BARABOO - Kathleen C. Mason, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg on May 18, 2019, at the age of 93. She was born in 1925 in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of the late Gustave and Bertha (Senn) Krasuski.
She married the love of her life, LeRoy Mason, from Burlington, Iowa in 1944 at St. John the Baptist Church in Burlington. She was a lifetime member of the Catholic Church and worshipped for the last 60 years at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Baraboo, Wis., after moving there with her family in 1959. Her true passion in life was loving and raising her family. Being a mother was her lifelong mission.
Kathleen is loved and will be remembered by her sons, Marc (Sharon) Mason, Steve (Barb) Mason, Mike (Jackie) Mason and Glenn (Barb) Mason; her daughters, Dr. Marsha Mason, Connie (Tom) Burke and Jane Mason; her grandchildren, Katie Mason, Stephanie Ogborne, Lexi Akervik, Jenny Ozmen, Allison Welter, Patrick Mason, Lauren Mason, Charlie Griffin, Christie Bauer, Michael Mason, Matt Mason, Elizabeth Burke, Lisa Spencer, Rachel Burke, Erik Theissen, Megan Theissen, Chloe Theissen and Ian Theissen; and her 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her daughter, Lisa; her brothers, Charles, Richard, Gustave, Robert and George; and her sister, Virginia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOSEPH CATHOLIC CHURCH, Baraboo, on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Burlington, Iowa.
The Redlin Funeral Home, Baraboo, is assisting the family with arrangements.