SUN PRAIRIE - Debbie Mason, age 60, passed away Oct. 10, 2019, after an almost two-year battle with breast cancer.
Debbie was born on June 2, 1959, to Ed and Myrna (Moore) Spohn in Denver, Colorado. She was the third of eight children. Debbie was 7 years old when the family moved from Illinois to a farm just outside of Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. She attended Tomah High School.
Debbie married Jerry Mason on Nov. 1, 1975. She and Jerry loved playing games, especially euchre. They eventually grew to love travelling, cruising was their vacation of choice.
Debbie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Jerry. Three children, Jonathon of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jeremy of Madison, and Autumn of Windsor, Wis. Her mother, Myrna Spohn of Camp Douglas, Wis.; six sisters and brothers; her sister and best friend, Alice (Mike) Hodges of Madison; Judy Spohn of Black River Falls, Wis.; Tim (Christine) Spohn of Camp Douglas; Linda (Chris) Squires of Tomah; Dan Spohn of Camp Douglas; and Paul (Joan) Spohn of Tomah; mother-in-law, Elva Parkhurst of Reedsburg; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her dad, Ed Spohn; father-in-law, Jon Parkhurst; nieces, Rhesa Spohn and Sara Spohn; sister, Joan Reynolds; brother-in-law, Jim Mason; and son, Josh Mason.
Debbie would like to thank everyone involved in her fight for survival.
Her awesome co-workers at the City of Sun Prairie, friends from the Madison Assessor's Office, the many friends who offered support and cooked meals for her and Jerry. Most of all her family, Jerry, Jonathon, Jeremy and Autumn for their love and support throughout this ordeal and life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at St. James Catholic Church, 100 Bartell Street, Camp, Douglas, Wis. 54618. Visitation will be from 4 - 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590. Visitation will continue from 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 at the church until time of mass.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to St Jude's Children's Hospital would be appreciated.