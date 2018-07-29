BELMONT—Donald C. “Mushy” Masbruch, 91, of Belmont, Wis., died on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at his home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at the LUTHERAN CHURCH OF PEACE, Platteville. The Rev. Jeff Pedersen will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018, at the MELBY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Platteville, or from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Donald Masbruch Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.