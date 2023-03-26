March 18, 1950—March 23, 2023

ASHTON/MIDDLETON—Maryellen Rose Frey, 73, of Ashton, died peacefully at home with her loving husband, Roger Frey, by her side on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

She was born on March 18, 1950, to Ambrose and Julia (Maly) Meinholz. Attended St. Peter Catholic grade school, graduated from Middleton High School in 1968, and Viterbo College in La Crosse with a Bachelor of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics in 1972. She received six Sacraments at St. Peter Catholic Church where she was an active parishioner, choir member, one of the early pioneers of the famous Ashton Fish Fry and one of the longest standing volunteers, having started in 1976.

Maryellen and Roger married on June 23, 1973, and were looking forward to celebrating their 50th Anniversary this year. As newlyweds they splurged on a 45-day honeymoon in Europe. Shortly after, work began as they are one of the original vendors of the Dane County Farmers’ Market. They spent 47 years producing and selling a variety of items including rhubarb, blackberries, asparagus, trilliums, woodland plants, dried flower bouquets, and all the while creating and nurturing lifelong friendship. She spent countless hours preserving the natural beauty of her 35 acres woods. She was proud of her blanket of Trilliums in the spring and other native plants.

Maryellen’s greatest joy in life was her family and her grandchildren. Survivors include her five children and 12 grandchildren plus one on the way. Sondra (Cory Weiss — Clara, Carl, Martha, Teresa), Adam (Andrea — Aiden, Amelia, Annabel), Marie (Randy Zick — Millie, Ellie, Tillie, baby due in June), Alex, and Sarah (Cameron Swoboda — Harper, Drew), and many relatives.

The youngest of seven children, sisters: Magdalen (Victor Ballweg), Joan (Roland Mack), Alice (John Trapp), Doris (David Grady), Dian (David Hoffman); and favorite brother, Marcel (Janice) Meinholz. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Joan and Alice; brothers-in-law: Victor and David G.; and nephew, Randal Mack.

Maryellen was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in October 2022.

She treasured listening to her cousin Father John Meinholz at all his parishes and appreciated his spiritual guidance. Maryellen prayed the rosary daily. A Rosary will be prayed for her at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, with visitation to follow until 7 p.m. at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 7121 Hwy K, 53562, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Maryellen was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed. Her kindness had an impact on anyone she met. She loved helping others before herself, especially in times of needs.

Maryellen wishes that in lieu of flowers or plants that you express your love through acts of kindness to others.

And as Maryellen would say “God Bless, I Love You.”

