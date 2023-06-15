Mary Swift

Dec. 21, 1938 - June 5, 2023

WISCONSIN DELLS - Mary Swift (nee Newell), age 84, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away peacefully Monday, June 5, 2023 at St. Clare Meadows with her family by her side.

A Memorial Gathering in Mary's honor will be held at Trapper' Turn Golf Club on Thursday, July 27, 2023 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM.

Mary was born on December 21, 1938 in Baraboo, WI the daughter of Percy and Tillie (Ellison) Newell.

She received a B.A. and a Master's degree from Carthage College. Mary found her true love at Carthage College, and married Jon in 1960.

Mary's devotion to her husband was evident, in the numerous college students she fed and pampered, that played sports for her husband Jon at Carthage.

Mary taught special education for the Kenosha Unified, until her retirement. Mary enjoyed quilting with her friends and traveling throughout Wisconsin to different quilting stores in search of unique materials.

Mary loved to sit out on her porch at the lake and take pontoon boat rides with her family.

Mary is survived by her sons: David, Doug (Haps) and Dan (Gail); brother, Ron (Donna) Newell; grandchildren: Michael (Kory), Max, Sydney, Spencer, Noah and Tyler; and one great-grandchild, Huck. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements.