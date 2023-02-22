Nov. 6, 1965 – Feb. 16, 2023
OREGON—Mary S. Heath, age 57, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St., Stoughton, at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12 noon until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Stoughton
Funeral & Cremation Care
1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St.
(608) 873-4590
