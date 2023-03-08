Sept. 14, 1984 – March 5, 2023

MADISON – Mark Ryan Dybevik, age 38, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family and his companion dog, Roscoe, on Sunday March 5, 2023. He was born on Sept. 14, 1984, in Madison, Wis., the son of Ken and Doreen (O’Kroley) Dybevik.

Mark is survived by his parents, Ken and Doreen Dybevik; his twin brother, Scott Dybevik (Char Huffer); a younger brother, Jonathan (Hallie) Dybevik; twin nieces, Addison and Brooklyn; grandmother, Jane O’Kroley; aunts, Linda O’Kroley, Sandra (Sandy) McKerroll and Dawn O’Kroley; uncles, Arthur Krause, Colin O’Kroley, Doug O’Kroley and Dennis (Malay) O’Kroley; great-uncle, David O’Kroley; many other relatives and special bowling friends, Sam, Randy and Tony.

A service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 3 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Private burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens.

