July 22, 1936 - Jan. 21, 2023

LOGANVILLE/PLAIN - Mary O. Prem, age 86, of Loganville, joined her husband Ed in heaven on Saturday, January 21, 2023, after a short stay at Maplewood of Sauk Prairie.

Mary was born July 22, 1936, the youngest child of Joseph and Laura (Frey) Hochstein, at their home outside Lodi, WI. She met the love of her life, Edward J. Prem of Plain, WI, at the Fish Lake Dance Hall by Roxbury, when he asked her to dance to the Blue Skirt Waltz. They were united in marriage on September 11, 1958, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Lodi, and celebrated 60 years of waltzes, polkas and square dances together before Ed passed away May 12, 2019. Dancing and euchre nights were the foundation of many of her closest friendships, including her dearest friend, Elsie Kruse.

Another of her hobbies, cake decorating, began with a wish to make her parents' 50th wedding anniversary cake in 1972, and grew into hundreds of birthday, wedding, and anniversary cakes. Mary was also famous for the thousands of chocolate eclairs she and Ed made for local bake sales over the years. Community involvement was very important to her; she was a General Leader of the Plain Hillsiders 4-H, on the Church Council, and an officer of the Plain Legion Auxiliary for many years. Mary was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church for 65 years and always had a rosary in her pocket (if not two), in her later years as her faith was an important part of her life.

Family was the main focus of Mary's life as she welcomed each child, then their spouses, and eventually grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her youngest granddaughter received her middle name of Oliva. Hopefully, Oliva will love her name more than Grandma ever did! Her hugs were unlimited and being involved in the kids' activities was always a priority.

Although her most important roles were Mom, Grandma, and Great-Grandma, she enjoyed working as a secretary and bookkeeper at a local cheese factory. Eventual retirement gave her more time to play euchre, deliver Meals on Wheels, be a reading grandma at St. Luke's School, help with the quadruplets up the road, work on her many knitting projects, and spend time with family and friends. Mom loved decorating the house for the seasons with winter being her favorite. Snowmen appeared everywhere in the house with the grandchildren given the task of trying to count them all one year.

Mary's family includes her deceased husband Edward; her son, Joseph (Marjorie) Prem of Loganville; grandsons: Eric (Lorelei), Brian (Kari); and great-grandson, Logan; deceased son, Lawrence; daughter-in-law, Debra (Tysen and daughter, Tiffany) Neuheisel of Spring Green; granddaughter, Rachel (Scott) Eberle; and great-grandchildren: Brayden, Bransyn, and Brooklyn; daughter, Barbara (Scott) Krultz of Neillsville, and granddaughters: Krista (fiance Brandon), Kaelyn; daughter, Theresa (Mark) Wilson of Middleton, and grandchildren: Joseph (Alexandria), Laura (partner Josh); daughter, Anita Prem of Middleton; daughter, Kathy (Paul Marcou) Prem of Madison and granddaughter, Oliva.

Additionally, Mary is survived by a sister-in-law, Catherine Hochstein; in-laws, Randeen Prem, Catherine McDonald, Martha Erickson, Michael (Mary) Prem, Dorothy (Dave) Gorman, Andrew Prem, William (Sandy) Prem; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, husband Edward; son, Lawrence; sister, Loraine (Ernest) Wittwer; brothers: Arthur Hochstein, and Arnold (Margaret) Hochstein; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Mary (Bernard) Brings, Joseph (Karen) Prem, Anthony Prem, Lawrence McDonald, Rudy Erickson, and Rosemary Prem. Her faithful furry cat companion, Oscar, also went to Pet Heaven in April 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be planned for St. Luke's Catholic Church in Plain. Service details and online condolences found at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

A heartfelt thank you to the Sauk Prairie Hospital and Maplewood Sauk Prairie for their devoted care over the last few weeks.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.