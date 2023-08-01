Mary Margaret Gundersen

Sept. 16, 1946 - July 25, 2023

JANESVILLE - Mary Margaret Gundersen, age 76, of Janesville, WI passed away on July 25, 2023 at Mercy Hospital. She was born in Beaver Dam, WI on September 16, 1946, the daughter of Harold and Ruth (Klas) Kapelle. She grew up in Beaver Dam and attended St. Peter's Catholic School and Church.

Following her graduation from Beaver Dam High School, Mary attended Mercy School of Nursing in Janesville and graduated in 1967. After graduation, Mary went to work at Mercy Hospital where she continued to be employed until her retirement.

Mary was united in marriage to John W. Gundersen on June 9, 1973. She attended St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville.

Mary is survived by her husband of 50 years, John W. Gundersen; her sister, Janet Olsen of Waukesha, WI; step-brother, Michael (Barbara) Mueller of Cedarburg, WI; nephew, Eric (Amanda Lyman and their children: Aydah and Mayslin; nephew, David Olsen; niece, Elizabeth Mueller (Ryan) Billings. Mary's parents preceded her in death.

A prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday August 16, 2023 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Parish in Beaver Dam, WI at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Private interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Mary's name.