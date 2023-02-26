May 17, 1923 – Feb. 22, 2023

MADISON — Mary M. Hill, age 99, passed away and reunited with her deceased loved ones on February 22, 2023.

Mary was born on May 17, 1923, to William and Alvina (Siepker) Langkamp in a log cabin in Harrison Township. She attended a one room grade school and later graduated from St. Andrew’s High School in Tennyson in 1940. In 1941, she relocated to Madison with her cousins to work as a maid and later working at Oscar Mayer. Mary met and married the father of her nine children, Benjamin Virgin, on January 11, 1943.

Mary had many occupations including volunteering at Nesco for 15 years, driving for RSVP, nursing at Karmenta, and working at Central Colony for 14 years. After Ben passed, Mary married Richard Hill in September of 1972. Mary enjoyed crocheting, knitting (hats for newborns), and especially spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by her children: Carolyn (Mark) Paus, Gary Benson, Bruce (Lynn) Virgin, Glenn (Colleen) Virgin, Diane Virgin, Kevin (Stephanie) Baum, and Brian (Kathy) Virgin; 20 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and one great-great-great-grandchild. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by husbands; son Kurt Virgin; daughter, Cecilia Gollman; granddaughter, Linda; sisters: Dorothy Reed, Bernadine Ballweg, and Catherine Koeller; and her brothers: Bernard, Raymond, LeRoy, Francis, and Lawrence.

A special thank you to ADRC and NewBridge, healthcare people involved in keeping her comfortable, and to the folks at St. Peter Catholic Church for their rides as needed and their companionship.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Catholic Church, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, and on Tuesday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Entombment will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257