Feb. 3, 1924—Dec. 22, 2022

MIDDLETON—Mary M. Haack (Valentine) passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the age of 98.

Mary was born February 3, 1924, in Kenosha, WI, to Bernard and Pauline Kamieniecki. She grew up in Kenosha, graduating from Kenosha High School. She was the youngest of five siblings: Sister Anne Kamieniecki, Francis Palmer, Helen Luzar, and Tony Kamieniecki, all of whom are deceased.

Mary moved to Madison after WWII following her marriage to Gerald O. Anderson in February 1942. They raised four sons. She was preceded in death by sons, Bruce—age 1, Jerry—age 13, and husband, Gerald in 1955. She lived with her two sons, Keith, and Greg, in her Monroe Street home until 1957.

Mary married Anthony Valentine, owner of Capital Decorating Company, in 1957, and moved to a home on Lake Mendota near Middleton. There she raised her two sons and was blessed with a daughter, Antoinette, May 5, 1960. Mary was preceded in death by her husband Anthony in 1978, and stepdaughter, Marianne Valentine in 2001. Following Anthony’s death, Mary continued to live “on the lake” until she married Edwin Haack from Middleton in 1994.

Mary sold her lake home and moved with Edwin to a nearby home in Middleton. The two of them enjoyed 18 years of marriage until Edwin passed away in 2013. They enjoyed many wonderful years together traveling, casino trips, and huge family gatherings, celebrations, and dinners.

Due to health concerns in 2017, Mary subsequently moved to an assisted living unit at Heritage Senior Center in Middleton. She remained there until her death.

Throughout her many years of marriage, she was a dedicated housewife, loving mother, and enjoyed family gatherings / meals. Mary hosted many family members and guests while living “On the Lake” and was well known for homemade breads, pasta, and special meals. She loved bowling and was a league member at Middleton Sport Bowl for years.

Mary was a member of St. Bernard’s Catholic church since 1957. She maintained a very strong faith in God while experiencing many difficult challenges throughout her life. Her strong faith was a gift for many.

She is survived by sons: Keith (Kay) Anderson, DeForest, Greg (Gail) Anderson, Fitchburg; and daughter, Antoinette Valentine, Madison; stepdaughter, Rosemary Holt, Philadelphia, PA; grandchildren: Erik (Alahna) Anderson, Waconia, MN, Brian Anderson, Eden Prairie, MN, Jennifer St. John (Nick), Mankato, MN, Brittany (Will) Norwell, Oregon, WI; stepchildren: Joann Willey, Fred (Alice Haack), Karen (Dave) Hellenbrand, Roger (Marlene) Haack, LuAnn (Tom) White, Dale (Kathy) Haack; stepchildren: Brad (Susan) Ashmore, Oregon, WI, Christie (Sandy Seuser) Ashmore, Fitchburg, Cory (Rachel) Olson, Dallas, TX, Mathew Olson, Madison, Kevin Olson, Waunakee; plus many, many step-great-grandchildren; plus special nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 2015 Parmenter St., Middleton, WI, with Father Brian Wilk officiating. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Mary would like to thank the staff at Heritage Senior Center, Middleton, WI, for all their support and friendship over the years that she was a resident. Additionally, she would like to recognize Dr. Hass, Dean Clinic, for his medical care / support over many years.

Memorials can be given to St. Bernard Catholic Church, or Agrace HospiceCare.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Center

6021 University Ave., Madison

(608) 238-8406