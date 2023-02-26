MADISON — Mary M. Crawmer, of Madison, Wis., passed away peacefully on February 17, 2023, at Oakwood University Woods Assisted Living at the age of 93 years.

She is survived by her loving husband and partner in life for 74 years, Jim Crawmer; six children, nine grandchildren; and thirteen great and great-great-grandchildren.

Born in Fond du Lac, Wis., to Gertrude Schwantes, Mary relocated to Madison with her mother and stepfather, Morris Applebaum when in grade school, and graduated from Madison’s Central High School in 1948. Marrying her high school sweetheart, Jim Crawmer, in 1949, they settled on Madison’s then far-west side, in the Westmoreland neighborhood, for the next 64 years. While raising their family, Mary worked at the downtown YMCA, Madison newspapers, and Gimbels Department Store, retiring as an administrative assistant with the U.S. Geological Survey in 1994.

Always known as a happy energetic person, Mary enjoyed playing sports of any type, games, camping, travel, photography, and of course their beloved dogs. Many thanks to Agrace Hospice for all you do, and Oakwood University Woods staff for their caring approach to senior life.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be given to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI 53711; or Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718.

For the full obituary, please visit www.cressfuneralservice.com.

