Mary Lynn Corning

Sept. 9, 1947 - Jan. 11, 2023

PARDEEVILLE - Mary Lynn Corning, 75 of Pardeeville, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at home. She was born in St. Paul, MN September 9, 1947 to Frank and Theresa Wilkus. Her family moved to Rochester when she was eight years old.

Mary graduated from Lourdes High School in 1966 and went on to become a licensed nurse and graduated nursing school in 1972. She specialized in birthing babies and kidney dialysis as a nurse. Mary Lynn moved to the city of Fitchburg, WI in the fall of 1972 and went to work for the University of Wisconsin Hospital on a federal grant for medical research. Madison General Hospital hired her from the University after her grant expired and put her to work as a medical coder for 30 years.

During her time spent while working at UW Hospital, she met Bob in the fall of 1972 who worked in maintenance at Ridgewood Trace Apartments. They were engaged and married September 28, 1974.

After 30 years plus of working for Madison General/Meriter Hospital, she retired and went to work for the Columbia Healthcare Center in Wyocena unit she retired a second time. Mary Lynn was diagnosed with stage four metastatic cancer 4 1/2 years prior to her death January 11.

She always had a smile on her face. She loved so many things; gardening, crocheting, baking exploring, artwork, music, hunting and fishing, and shooting sports. She was a member of the Portage Rod & Gun Club and was state licensed co-kitchen manager with her son Michael during the gun show hosted by her husband Robert. She also was an avid AVON lady with many customers and friends for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Robert; son, Michael (fiance Jessica); granddaughter, Rosalie Lynn; brother, Jim (Susan) Wilkus of Underwood MN; sisters, Louann (Darwin) Fieck of Millville, MN, Annette (Scott) Wilkus Duenow of Maplewood, NJ, and Mary Ellen Schaefer; nephews, Andy Wilkus and Joe (Megan) Fieck; Robert's relatives: brother-in-law Bruce (Kristie) Corning, Pauline Garvinb, Brandon (Kendra) Corning and their children and a step-niece, step-nephew, great-niece and great-nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Paul and Mark Wilkus; brother-in-law, Chester (Betty) Corning; and two sisters, Jane and Sandra.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 9 at 1:00 PM at the Corning Farm. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville served the family.