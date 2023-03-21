March 22, 1925 – Feb. 1, 2023

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mary Louise Currier Young was born on March 22, 1925, to Pearl (Wilson) and Dr. Guy Currier in Kensington, Kan. She passed from this life on February 1, 2023, aged 97 years, at Oak Hammock, Gainesville, Fla.

She married Warren Young in March 1945, while he was in the Navy. They settled in Madison, Wis., where he completed his education and had a career as an engineering professor. They raised a family of three sons. They were active in their community, helping to start a new church in their neighborhood and a day care center in a neighborhood in need of one.

She and Warren lived abroad, serving in foreign aid programs in India and Indonesia. They traveled to most of the world. They retired to Homosassa, Florida, and then to Gainesville.

Mary was predeceased by her parents; three younger siblings: Fred, Rick and Ruth; a daughter-in-law, Virginia; and, after 67 years of loving marriage, her husband, Warren.

She is survived by her sons: Richard (Laura) in Indiana, James in Iowa, and John (Lynne) in Wisconsin; as well as grandchildren: Rebecca Young, Annabeth (Eric) Dullaghan, and Bryan (Jessica) Young; and many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned.