Sept. 1, 1945—March 14, 2023

SAINT GERMAIN, WI—Mary Lou Davis, age 96, passed away in Oklahoma City, OK, on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

Her parents were Marcus and Ella Togstad. She married Leonard Davis on September 1, 1945, at Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church in Madison, WI. She was employed at various positions as secretary at Oscar Meyers, to data entry at Lafollette High School. She retired up to Saint Germain in 1980. Where she worked for the Chamber of Commerce. She loved talking to everyone that would come in.

After the death of her husband in 1996, she continued living in Wisconsin and met wonderful friends. In 2022, she stayed with her daughter Debi for a year before her death. She couldn’t live alone anymore with her dementia. Debi really got to know her mother and will always treasure her time with her.

She preceded to death by her husband, Leonard Davis; daughter, Diane Muehlemann (Ed); son, Daniel Davis. She survived by daughter, Debi Hume (Dan) Cass (Dan D); grandchildren: Julie Bishop (Robert), Michael Hume (Calet); great-grandchildren: Amy, Allison Bishop Synbrie, Thaniel Hume Samantha, Leah, Ryan Muehlemann.

There will be a mass at Sayner, WI, Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on April 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Highland Memory Gardens in Cottage Grove, WI, on April 21, 2023.

Please send no donations or flowers.