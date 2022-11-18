Mary Litzow

Jan. 8, 1943—Nov. 15, 2022

MADISON—Mary (nee Lindquist) Litzow, died November 15, 2022, at Cardinal View residence in Middleton, WI, after a long life filled with love of family and friends.

Mary was born in Milwaukee January 8, 1943, to Alrich and Florence Lindquist. Mary graduated from Milwaukee Washington High School in 1961, and kept a collection of senior class photos of her many friends. Mary’s world came alive in 1965, and again in 1969, when her beloved kids, Scott and Carolyn, were born. That love ignited anew decades later with the arrival of her grandchildren, Peter, Joe, Julia and Ellie. With that, Mary became “Grandma on the River,” entertaining her grandkids at her home on the Wolf River in Shawano, WI.

She was known for squirt guns, bountiful breakfasts, tuna and potato salads, and a screen porch where she and her husband, Tom Litzow, would share stories (his much longer than hers). Mary loved a good vodka gimlet, everything written by Stephen King and the peace of the river when she would wake up at sunrise.

A longtime staff member at Shawano High School, Mary also loved the many students who confided in her in the guidance office. Many words describe Mary: funny, kind, understanding, accepting. But one stands out: protector. Mary stood by everyone in her life. We will miss that about her but know she will continue to be with us as strongly and staunchly as ever.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Arlene; husband, Thomas; and former spouse, Clair Culver, with whom she raised her wonderful kids. She is survived by those she loved the most: son, Scott (Katy) Culver; daughter, Carolyn Prahl; grandkids: Pete (Stevie), Joe and Ellie Culver and Julia Prahl; sister, Kaaren (Bill) Kropf; brother, John (Wendy) Lindquist; and niece, Jessica; nephew, Greg Roy; and son-in-law, Dan Prahl. Mary also is survived by dear friends: Carolyn, Mary, Deb and Marilyn.

We are all grateful to Agrace Hospice, Cardinal View staff and many others for their kindness and care for Mary.

We miss you, G’ma—the OG in every way.

We will gather for visitation at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3325 E. Washington Avenue, Madison, WI, 53704, from 10:00—11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022, with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. A private family burial will follow in the coming months.

In remembrance of Mary’s life, the family requests that any charitable donations be made to Agrace Hospice Care, www.agrace.org/donate.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

