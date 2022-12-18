July 30, 1949 – Dec. 9, 2022

MCFARLAND — It is with profound sadness that the family of Mary L. Frahm announces her passing after a traumatic automobile event on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. She was a beautiful, lovely, thoughtful and funny, fiancee, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed.

Mary was a Bizzy Bizzy lady (BZYL80). She started her career in banking and then went to work for Bisbee’s Carpets where she enjoyed working with customers and then became part owner. She moved on to working in real estate at Restaino Homes, a job she truly loved.

Mary loved meeting and helping people. She was very active in the McFarland and Dane County community events. She was also very active in the Madison Down Syndrome Association of Wisconsin, Down Syndrome of Wisconsin, GiGi’s Playhouse, Special Olympics, Buddy Walk, Friends of Lake Kegonsa, Four Lakes Yacht Club, McFarland Chamber of Commerce, Lioness, and local bowling league. She was an active participant of the Shared Table at McFarland Lutheran Church and the Loyal Order of Caribbean Sole (Parrot Heads) Southern Wisconsin. You would frequently find Mary at the Anytime Fitness club or powerwalking around the neighborhood.

Mary was an avid UW football and basketball fan as a season ticket holder for many years. She loved traveling to Mexico and Florida with her family, friends and her Paul.

Mary is survived by her fiance, Paul Kristapovich III; son, James “Jimmy” Smail-the light and joy of her life and his best friend Ron Gaussman; her bonus son, Paulie Kristapovich IV; brother, Michael Raschein Sr.; sisters, Janelle Raschein and Jill Raschein (Mary Dahl); nephews, Mike Raschein Jr. and Daniel Raschein; niece, Ashley (Nick) Ring and their children, Madison and Matthew; stepdaughter, Lisa (David) Small; step grandchildren, Morgan, Jack, Hanna and Nicholas; brothers-in-law, Gary Mott and Kelly Mott; sister-in-law, Mauren (Bob) Arndt; and adored feline companions, Lilly and Georgie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Frahm; mother, Shirley Felton; father, Neil Raschein; brother, Mark Felton; and infant nephew, Joey Raschein.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to the Dane County Humane Society.

The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

