Sept. 8, 1933—Dec. 11, 2022

MADISON—Mary Joan “Jo” Prieve, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022, with her daughter by her side. She was born on September 8, 1933, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Louis and Irene (Schmitz) Schoofs. She married the love of her life E. Arthur “Al” Prieve on June 29, 1963.

Al and Mary Jo began their lives together in Washington D.C. where their first child Michael was born. Together in 1969, they moved to Madison, where their second child Michele was born. Mary Jo took a lot of pride and joy in taking care of her family. She enjoyed cross stitching and all things Christmas. Many of her Christmas gifts were her cross stitched ornaments.

Mary Jo was very active with Attic Angel Association where she dedicated over 40 years of volunteering. She was very involved in the Embroiders Guild of Madison at the local, regional, and national levels, and P.E.O., Chapter H. She was an avid reader and a die-hard Badger Sports Fan.

She is survived by her son, Michael Prieve; daughter, Michele (Brendon) Wilkinson; grandson, Jack Wilkinson; granddaughter, Parker Wilkinson; brother, Rev. Robert Schoofs; other relatives and many friends.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents; husband Al; and her brothers: Richard and John Schoofs.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday January 7, 2023, at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Dr., Madison, with Fr. Bart Timmerman presiding. A time of gathering will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at church. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory to Attic Angel Association, St. Thomas Aquinas, and Agrace Hospice Care.

